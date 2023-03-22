AMESBURY — As times change, so do the needs of the city’s growing senior population. With that in mind, the Council on Aging sends out a needs assessment survey every five years, requesting that residents age 55 and older share their views to enhance its programs and services.
The latest survey was issued March 15 and will be available until April 30.
Council on Aging Director Doreen Arnfield explained why the assessment is important.
“The purpose is just to get a feel for what everybody in the community wants,” she said. “We can’t assume that we know what’s best for others. We want them to tell us themselves whether we’re doing a good job or whether we need to make improvements or adjustments. That’s what we’re looking for.”
Arnfield shared the most important takeaway she received from the previous assessment in 2018.
“The big thing that sticks out is that two-thirds of the people who took the survey responded that they have some mental health issues, and we were surprised by that because we didn’t think they would be overtly telling us,” she said. “We thought there would be some hesitation to even respond to those questions.”
Courtney Hutchinson, the council’s assistant director, explained how the assessments help to improve mental health. She is also the program manager for the Elder Mental Health Outreach Team.
“We can see as time goes on more people being open to mental health services,” Hutchinson said. “And then in addition, we see what types of mental health services they’re looking for, which is a lot of the reason that grants and programs like EMHOT and such continue to be funded and why we’re able to offer unique programs for mental health. We can show that there’s a need, and once you can show there’s a need, the money will come.”
Arnfield noted that mental health questions are only part of the assessment.
“It’s housing questions, whether people want to stay in their homes, whether they can afford to stay in their homes, transportation questions, have they had trouble getting to important appointments or getting out to socialize,” she said. “Caregiving questions, if they’re taking care of somebody. Financial questions, activity-related questions, questions about how well we’re doing here right now and asking for suggestions about what can we do better.”
The assessment, she added, is broken into two parts.
“One is for people that are familiar with us and what we do, and asking those kinds of questions, and then if they’re not familiar with us and not involved with us at all,” Arnfield said. “We ask them to skip to a different section, asking them some of the same questions about demographics and what are some of their needs. But also what would bring them into the center to become involved with us and what kinds of things would they like to see in programming that maybe we don’t have right now.”
Arnfield said 14% of the surveys were returned last year.
“I was told that’s a really good return rate, so if we can get that many this time, I’d be happy,” she said.
Arnfield said while hard copies of the assessment are acceptable, they prefer participants to fill out the online assessment on the Council on Aging section of the city’s website.
To promote the survey, participants will be entered in a raffle to win one of three $50 gift cards funded by the Friends of the Council on Aging.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
