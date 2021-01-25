NEWBURYPORT — As the March 1 deadline to close on the property at 57 Low St. approaches, City Council President Jared Eigerman said he would rather invest in public assets that the city already owns, including the former Brown School at 42 Milk St.
In an interview with Local Pulse internet radio host Joe DiBiase on Friday, the Ward 2 city councilor said, "No case has been made to me for why the city would take it on."
Mayor Donna Holaday spent the past few years working with the National Guard, which owns the surplus maintenance building at the Low Street site, and the state Division of Capital Asset Management to pursue this property, which was not initially up for sale.
The city already uses the auxiliary building and the surrounding grounds through an informal, lease-free, rent-free arrangement that began when the National Guard allowed the city to move its Emergency Management Center there, according to the mayor's office.
Holaday sought to purchase the property through the state to establish a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services, which moved to the former Brown School after the former Kelley School at 149 High St. was sold.
The city’s consultant, Studio MLA, conducted a feasibility study that estimated the cost of renovating the Brown School site for Youth Services and the cost of making a home for Youth Services at 57 Low St.
When the cost estimates came back high for the Low Street site, Holaday considered making improvements to the Brown School site instead, and floated the idea of using the Low Street property for the Parks Department or other city needs.
Advocates for Youth Services have since worked to bring those estimated costs down, saying the feasibility study checked off everything on their wish list and was not realistic. With that flexibility, Holaday has reaffirmed her support for moving Youth Services to Low Street.
Speaking with DiBiase on Friday, Eigerman said he is focused on what's "practical" and what's "affordable."
"We keep reverting back to: We may want to put NYS there someday," Eigerman said. "To get Newburyport Youth Services what they need — a gymnasium, a playground, a parking lot, blah, blah, blah — is exorbitantly expensive and it's not on the horizon. It's years and years away."
The council president pointed out that the state, which represents the National Guard in this transaction, specifically said it would sell 57 Low St. "for general municipal purposes."
If the city purchases the site and decides later it would like to give it to a residential developer, the property is automatically returned to the state.
The state's fair market appraisal of the property in December 2019 came back at $660,000. The state divided that number by three to reach the price of $220,000 due to the requirement that the property be used for general municipal purposes, Eigerman explained. If the purchase goes through, the city would take the money from its free cash account.
Eigerman said it is hard to make a decision about the property when the feasibility studies have not been helpful in estimating costs, saying feasibility studies should "look at practicality and not a wish list."
In December, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Eigerman co-sponsored a proposal to authorize the Low Street purchase "for general municipal purposes" and appropriate a $1 million bond for upgrades to the former Brown School for Youth Services.
The $1 million would be added to $693,500 that has been sitting in the Special Revenue Fund for the Sale of Municipal Buildings since the city sold Kelley School in 2016.
On Tuesday, a wetlands scientist answered questions about stormwater management and other issues during a joint meeting of the City Council and Conservation Commission.
On Thursday, a licensed site professional addressed a history of soil contaminants and hazardous materials at 57 Low St. during a joint meeting of the Committee on Planning & Development and Committee on Budget & Finance. Recordings of those meetings can be found on the city website.
To listen to this episode of Local Pulse or to download podcasts at any time, go to NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
