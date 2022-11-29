NEWBURYPORT — Property owners will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets soon as the average tax bill will rise $489 after the City Council shot down the mayor's plan to set a split tax rate by a 7-4 vote Monday night. The vote is good news for business property owners, however, who will see a roughly $1,398 tax cut next year.
Mayor Sean Reardon had proposed splitting the city's property tax rate between residential property owners at $10.66, while commercial property owners would pay $11.87.
The mayor's proposed split tax rate would have seen the average residential homeowner with a property assessed at $830,000 paying an additional $422 in annual property taxes, while commercial business property owners would also pay an additional $129, with industrial property owners paying an extra $709. Had it passed, it would have been the city's first split tax rate since 1986.
Reardon's plan, however, did not sit well with many area business owners, with whom many on the council agreed Monday night.
The split tax rate proposal as defeated by a 7-4 vote, with Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane as well as at-large Councilors Afroz Khan, Mark Wright and Bruce Vogel voting to set a tax rate of one.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the city's new $10.74 tax rate will see the average residential property owner paying $489 more in annual property taxes, while commercial/industrial business property owners will see there tax bills go down roughly $1,398.
Although the mayor did not attend Monday night's meeting due to illness, the next day Reardon said, via text, that he was disappointed with the vote.
"I believe we offered a balanced and pragmatic approach, and I will continue to look for ways to help residents through a challenging year. Unfortunately this council has put us in a difficult position, as we will likely face a similar challenge next year. But we will also have to account for the amount of free cash used this year. These are not easy decisions to make and I will continue to fight for residents moving forward," he said.
Lane said Tuesday he voted for the single tax rate because it "only made sense."
"It was the only fair and equitable thing to do. We're going into a tough time in the economy and I'm looking out for the businesses, as well as the the people that are on the fixed income, may of whom are in my district," he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, At-large Councilor Connie Preston, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and At-large Councilor Ed Cameron voted to set a split tax rate Monday.
McCauley said Tuesday he believes setting a split tax rate this year would have gone a long way to creating fairness between residents and business owners during tough financial times that promises to get tougher.
"I heard quite a bit of feedback, both from residents, as well as small and larger businesses in town and everyone was pretty split. The businesses were looking for a single rate, while residents were looking for relief of some kind. I do think we need to do something to offer some sort of relief to the residents," he said.
McCauley added that he thought the council had a good debate Monday night but said he is concerned that the city is reaching a saturation point for its residents.
"There's not only the real estate taxes, but then there's fees for water and sewer, as well as the other things that we live with, like food and utilities and electricity and all of those things. Everybody's facing those and I think we need to address the spending side as much as we do the revenue side," he said.
The city has experienced a historic free cash certification thanks to one-time revenue sources for fiscal 2023, and Reardon had also asked the City Council to authorize spending $401,028 in free cash to reduce the tax rate.
The council, however, voted 10-1 to use $706,177 in free cash to offset the tax rate, with Vogel voting against the measure saying he could not get behind a "purely political" move.
"That is a minuscule amount to each individual, when you get right down to it. If you go by the median home value as opposed to the average, we're giving a tax break that will primarily benefit those that have higher-priced homes, which isn't fair. If we were to take use the $706,177 and use it towards something that benefits everyone in the community that is a fairer use of those funds," he said.
