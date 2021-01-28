NEWBURYPORT — An emergency resolution condemning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol raised questions about whether city councilors can solicit sponsors prior to its public deliberations, so long as it does not constitute a quorum.
The resolution, which proposed to condemn the attack and call on Congress to exercise its power under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, was put forth by Councilor at large Charles Tontar and cosponsored by Councilors at large Barry Connell, Afroz Khan, and Bruce Vogel, and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand.
Following the appearance of the resolution on the agenda, a Ward 2 resident emailed Council President Jared Eigerman asking him why, since "this was an attack on our government," didn't he also sponsor the resolution.
Eigerman said there was no question he would support the resolution and he did on Wednesday, adding his name to the list of sponsors during the meeting.
In response to questions about why other councilors were not contacted to sponsor this resolution prior to the meeting, Tontar said it would be against the state Open Meeting Law for him to speak with more than four councilors prior to deliberations, since six would constitute a quorum.
He emphasized that the vote is what really matters, not who is listed as a sponsor and who is not.
Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley said he felt "disrespected by this communication" and "bullied by the perception" that councilors who were not listed as sponsors were assumed to be against the resolution.
Tontar proposed an emergency preamble so the order could be voted on the same night that it was introduced. His reasoning was that the resolution was time sensitive due to current proceedings in the U.S. Senate, which could decide whether former President Donald Trump will be able to hold public office again.
McCauley said he would not support the emergency preamble, suggesting instead the resolution move to committee where councilors could have more time to discuss the details, have the opportunity to add their names as cosponsors and generally, come to a "unified position."
Tontar apologized, saying he didn't intend to exclude anyone and welcomed other councilors to sign on as cosponsors during the meeting.
In addition to Eigerman, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane added their names as sponsors during the meeting.
The council voted 8-3 to table the emergency preamble. Councilor at large Joseph Devlin, Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and McCauley voted against the motion to table.
Zeid also objected to the adding of sponsors, saying "I don't see how you could possibly expect any reasonable discussion when you now have an excess of sponsors relative to the number of people needed to pass it."
The council voted 10-1 to move the resolution for further review in the Committee on General Government and committee of the whole. The discussion is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Zeid opposed moving the resolution to committee.
Devlin said he agreed with roughly "95%" of the language in the resolution and wanted the opportunity to discuss it further in committee.
Prior to the meeting Wednesday, the council president and City Clerk Richard Jones contacted the Attorney General's Office for clarification about how councilors can solicit sponsors. Jones recognized that there are times when all 11 councilors may seek to sponsor something.
In an email, Assistant Attorney General Sarah Monahan reiterated that the law prohibits written or oral communication of any kind among a quorum, or simple majority, of public body members.
If a councilor wishes to seek others sponsors for a resolution, the city clerk can send an email to all councilors with the proposed language for an order. The state recommends using blind carbon copy so that councilors are not tempted to "reply all."
Councilors can then individually reply if they wish to sponsor, and the clerk can compile that list ahead of deliberations. That list cannot be shared with more than a quorum of the council prior to the meeting though.
Eigerman said the council may need to consider amendments to its own rules regarding sponsors to prevent future confusion. There is currently no limit on how many sponsors an order can have in Newburyport.
A full recording of the meeting can be found at www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/292356.
