NEWBURYPORT — The City Council will discuss a proposed community development block grant to assist Newburyport and Amesbury small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a potential increase to Plum Island parking fees, during a special meeting Thursday night.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
On July 11, the cities of Newburyport and Amesbury jointly received a $800,000 grant through the state Community Development Block Grant program to address impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses.
According to a proposed agreement between the two cities, the money would be used to provide businesses with grants of up to $10,000 to directly address the most pressing concerns related to the COVID-19 crisis, including "cash flow, paying rent or mortgage, and technical assistance."
The agreement details the responsibilities of each community relating to the grant, with Amesbury serving as the lead community.
The City Council is currently on a four-week hiatus, but Council President Jared Eigerman said the meeting was scheduled with hopes to have the grant agreement's approval ready for a vote during the council's Aug. 10 meeting.
Additionally, the council may also vote on an ordinance to increase illegal parking fines from $25 to $50 on the city's portion of Plum Island.
Eigerman said the ordinance is being acted on as an emergency because the city's low fines are allowing swaths of tourists to park easily and create hazards. He noted the ordinance will bring the city's fines up to match Newbury's parking fines on Plum Island.
"Our fines are too low — they're a bargain," said Eigerman. "What's happening is hundreds of people are coming in, and they park on the Newburyport part of the island. It's very oppressive to residents, and it's dangerous because they're not big roads."
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall.
