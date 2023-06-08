NEWBURYPORT — This year’s budget season is in full swing and Mayor Sean Reardon said all seems to be quiet on the western front — at least for now.
Reardon delivered his proposed $82.8 million operating budget, (up 4.5% over the current $79.3 million) for fiscal 2024 to the City Council early last month. The mayor said he believes his administration has put together a budget that doesn’t go too far in either cuts or spending.
“I think we’re investing in the right departments to help move us forward,” Reardon said last week “We’ve done a really good job telling people where the money is coming from and what projects we’re prioritizing. We haven’t run into any roadblocks yet but that could be coming.”
Reardon’s budget proposal features $42.1 million for schools and includes a new, part-time music teacher at Newburyport High School, a fifth-grade language-based teacher at the Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School and a special education teacher at the Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School.
A new senior environmental analyst/operator and watershed engineer for the Water Department would cost $130,000, and the mayor also increased the traffic, safety and sidewalks line item by $250,000.
Another $90,000 in additional spending has also been requested to switch the city to a cloud-based email server and Reardon has requested an additional $95,000 to hire an economic and community development manager for the Planning Department.
The City Council held budget hearings throughout May and is expected to vote on the matter Monday, June 20.
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, said in a text message that his board is about 75% through the budgeting process and plenty of good questions have been asked so far.
“I think the areas of discussion will be around some major capital requests, new positions, school funding, and debt. And, of course, how it will tie back to taxes,” he said.
The budget hearings represent the educational stage of the process, according to Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, who said he would expect serious conversations to be reserved for the upcoming Budget and Finance Committee meeting on Thursday, June 15.
“The budget approval process will probably heat up and get a little contentious as people have priorities that might conflict with others,” he said.
The proposed economic and community development manager position, McCauley said, could be one line item that might receive a bit more scrutiny and it was the basis of a number of questions for the Planning Department during last Thursday’s Budget and Finance Committee meeting.
“I’m wondering if that department might benefit from another full-time planner? Or an assistant director of planning,” McCauley said. “We will talk about this more but I think the Planning Department could use another headcount, in general. We have a lot of projects there. The current department works a lot of hours and I think they might need some help. But I’m not necessarily a fan of a 100%, dedicated economic and community development director.”
McCauley also praised the work of Zeid, who has maintained a steady hand on the budget process so far.
“He’s been direct, organized and structured when having all these department heads come in,” he said.
Reardon said the council has been fair so far and feels “good” about the budget his administration has presented.
“I guess you should talk to me when the council’s all over and I’ll tell you where we’re at. But I feel like the process has been good,” he said. “I’m not naïve, I imagine some things will probably get cut but I’m hoping that we made the case for things that we decided to invest in and help us move forward.”
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the mayor’s budget proposal responds to a lot of City Council, community and administration needs and sets the city up well for the next year.
“I think the mayor has done a really good job listening and there were a few items last year that people were asking why they hadn’t been put in,” he said. “So we have things like the extra budget line for traffic safety and sidewalks in there, which I think is really exciting. Then there was a question last year about more capacity for the Planning Department. So here we are, this year, with that ask.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
