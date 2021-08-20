NEWBURYPORT – With the city poised to have working video cameras along Inn Street and other downtown locations for the first time in years, business owners and police are hopeful they will lead to a reduction in vandalism and other offenses in the core shopping area.
But that prospect has not convinced At large City Councilor Barry Connell, a long-time surveillance camera opponent, that cameras are needed or wanted.
The issue of video cameras was thrust back into the forefront earlier this week after vandals threw a brick or heavy object through an Inn Street business window over the weekend. That incident, along with earlier reported acts of vandalism at the Newburyport Public Library and a business in The Tannery Marketplace, prompted police to announce they were looking into a possible link between the acts and an uptick in skateboarding in the downtown area.
On Wednesday, Connell, who is stepping down in January when his term expires, again expressed his concern and his opposition to cameras calling the surveillance of people "offensive and potentially dangerous."
However, he said he understood, and could not ignore that vandalism has been on the rise within the city over the past year.
"I'm still not convinced cameras have reduced incidents of break-ins or theft or that the police department has solved crimes with information from cameras," Connell said.
City Marshal Mark Murray said video cameras were effective at not only solving crimes but deterring criminal activity when people know there are cameras present. He said it has been four or five years since cameras on Inn Street and other downtown areas have been operational, but that will change soon after the city signed a contract to buy cameras and have the video routed through the police department.
But Connell said he would like to see proof that cameras are acting as a deterrent. He also said he would like signs put up to alert walkers there are video cameras.
"When you're being surveilled, you should know," he said. "Signs are cheap."
Connell and Councilor Joe Devlin voted on June 28 against spending $185,000 on new video cameras for the downtown area. They were the only two on the council to vote in opposition. Councilors Afroz Khan and Jared Eigerman were not present for the 7-2 vote.
Devlin did not immediately return an email from The Daily News seeking comment.
Asked what steps he would take to reduce incidents on Inn Street and elsewhere, Connell said he would spend the money on more police patrols downtown. He also encouraged residents and tourists to report any suspicious activity to police.
"See something, say something," he said.
Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry interim President Nate Allard said the chamber supported the use of video cameras and believed the business community as a whole welcomed them.
"It's beneficial to have a birds-eye view," Allard said.
