NEWBURYPORT — Just where a potential pot shop starts and stops has become a burning topic among those who favor and those who oppose retail marijuana within city limits.
Newburyport residents voted 53% to 48% to ban retail marijuana sales in November 2019. But last month, Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue announced she would introduce a proposal to bring retail marijuana to the Clipper City.
The proposal comes after the end of a state-mandated three-year hiatus before the issue could be brought before a municipal board again.
Donahue has been working with at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel on her draft zoning proposal that would limit retail pot shops primarily to the downtown area. She filed a letter on the matter with the City Council on Monday night.
In her letter, Donahue proposed amendments to the city’s code of ordinances to permit retail sales of marijuana in portions of the downtown core, The Tannery Marketplace and Pond Street plaza.
Donahue also proposed that no retail cannabis shop could be allowed within 200 feet of the entrance to a K-12 school.
The state prohibits marijuana establishments within 500 feet of a K-12 school but gives municipalities the option of reducing that distance to within 200 feet, according to Donahue.
By establishing a smaller buffer zone, a potential marijuana establishment could still open on State or Pleasant streets and not come within 200 feet of Newburyport Montessori School on Inn Street, Donahue said.
“This could mean the difference between having a business in the downtown area, or not at all. It also puts it a fair distance away from the Montessori School,” she said.
Donahue added that she made her proposals to start a discussion. The City Council sent her letter, dated March 7, to the Planning and Development Committee on Monday night.
“I am pleased that my communication to simply have a conversation about what our options are to bring back retail cannabis was accepted,” she said.
A copy of Donahue’s letter, however, appeared on the Opt Out Newburyport Facebook page under the headline, “Coming to a school zone near you!” on Sunday.
The local advocacy group opposed allowing retail cannabis in the city in 2019 and continues to do so now.
The Facebook post took exception with Donahue’s proposed 200-foot buffer zone
Opt Out Newburyport member Lynn Schow said in a text message that residents voted not to have pot shops located within miles of their schools, playgrounds, parks and public library by opting out in 2019.
Schow also said Donahue and Vogel are ignoring the voters’ mandate in favor of the marijuana industry and eviscerating city zoning protections against any pot establishment being within 500 feet of children’s safe spaces.
“Even the Cannabis Control Commission provides a 500-foot buffer to schools,” she said.
