Councilor questions legality of CPA funds for grandstand

NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted 10-1 on Monday to appropriate $640,000 in Community Preservation Act money for Phase 2 of the Bradley Fuller Athletic Facility renovation project on Low Street, with one councilor questioning the measure’s legality.
Phase 1, which was completed in recent years, featured the construction of a track and multipurpose field. Phase 2 will include installation of a 300-person grandstand, electrical connections throughout the facility and a new sound system, as well as the renovation of the field house to include expanded restrooms.
While all councilors shared their support for continuing the project, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley said he could not vote to approve it due to concerns about the legality of using CPA money for the grandstand.
McCauley pointed out that the Community Preservation Coalition website states that CPA recreational use money may not be used for “a stadium, gymnasium or similar structure.”
McCauley said he asked the administration on two occasions to provide alternative funding for the project because of this concern.
While there are not a lot of case studies on this specific issue, McCauley said he found a case in Norwell in which 10 taxpayers sued the town for misuse of CPA money and won.
McCauley said he spoke on the phone with someone at the Community Preservation Coalition who said, “Stands that are movable are OK and if they are not, they become a structure and structures are not permitted to be funded by CPA funds.”
McCauley also reviewed projects the coalition took on between 2018 and 2020.
“Of the 768 projects that were associated with recreational spaces, only two use CPA money for stands and both of those were under $20,000 because they were movable stands,” he said.
Other projects that included stands found other sources of funding.
“They used CPA money where appropriate and they used other funding for the stands,” McCauley said.
During a Committee on Budget & Finance meeting Feb. 25, city solicitor Mark Reich of KP Law in Boston addressed McCauley’s concern.
Reich acknowledged the risk, but said he did not see a strong enough argument that the grandstand fit into the stadium categorization, according to Budget & Finance Chair and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid.
While he supports the project, McCauley said he “cannot and will not vote ‘yes’ to a project that illegally funds a component.”
Councilor at large Barry Connell asked if bond counsel was consulted on the matter. Finance Director Ethan Manning said no, but the bond counsel will review the details as part of the process.
McCauley suggested an amendment to reduce the CPA award so that stands would not be included. He reiterated that the administration should propose alternative funding for the stands. McCauley did not make a formal motion to vote on an amendment.
Also during the meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to accept a conservation restriction and easements between the city, acting through the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners, and Essex County Greenbelt Association Inc. for 38 acres off Middle Street in West Newbury.
This effort is aimed at protecting the Artichoke Reservoir, from which the city draws drinking water, long into the future.
The Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners is the primary grantee of the conservation restriction, but it would share the responsibility with West Newbury and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, according to Committee on Planning & Development Chair and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand.
Greenbelt, which is the grantor, would manage the property and hold the deed.
City senior project manager Geordie Vining explained why so many groups are involved, saying, “This is a million-dollar project that no one entity, including the city, frankly, wanted to try to step up and protect the property on its own.
“DCR was brought into the mix of stakeholders, along with the town and the city and Greenbelt, because of the proximity of Maudslay State Park,” he added. “There are some long-term regional visions of protection of land adjacent to the reservoir – essentially, stretching up to potentially connect someday with Maudslay.”
