NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted 10-1 Monday to appropriate $640,000 in Community Preservation Act funds for the continuation of Phase 2 of the Bradley Fuller Athletic Facility renovation project on Low Street.
Phase 1, which was completed in recent years, featured the construction of a new track and multipurpose field. Phase 2 will include the installation of a 300-person grandstand, electrical connections throughout the facility and a new sound system, as well as the renovation of the existing field house to include expanded restroom facilities.
While all councilors shared their support for the continuation of this project, one councilor said he could not vote to approve it due to concerns about the legality of using Community Preservation Act funds for the grandstand.
Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley pointed out that the Community Preservation Coalition website states that Community Preservation Act recreational use funds may not be used for "a stadium, gymnasium or similar structure."
McCauley said he asked the administration on two occasions to provide alternative funding for the project due to this concern.
While there are not a lot of case studies on this specific issue, McCauley said he found one case in Norwell in which 10 taxpayers sued the town for misuse of CPA funds and won.
McCauley said he spoke on the phone with someone at the Community Preservation Coalition who explained, "Stands that are moveable are OK and if they are not, they become a structure and structures are not permitted to be funded by CPA funds."
The councilor also reviewed projects that the CPC took on between 2018 and 2020.
"Of the 768 projects that were associated with recreational spaces, only two use CPA money for stands and both of those were under $20,000 because they were moveable stands," he said.
Other projects that included stands found other sources of funding.
"They used CPA money where appropriate and they used other funding for the stands," McCauley said.
During the Feb. 25 Committee on Budget & Finance meeting at which this order was discussed, city solicitor Mark Reich, of KP Law in Boston, addressed McCauley's concern.
According to Budget & Finance Chair and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Reich acknowledged the risk, but said he did not see a strong enough argument that the grandstand fit into the stadium categorization.
While he supports the project as a whole, McCauley said he "cannot and will not vote 'yes' to a project that illegally funds a component."
Councilor at large Barry Connell asked if bond counsel was consulted on this matter. Finance director Ethan Manning said no, but bond counsel will review the details as part of the process.
McCauley suggested an amendment to reduce the CPA award, so that stands would not be included. He reiterated that the administration should propose alternative funding for the stands. McCauley did not make a formal motion to vote on an amendment though.
