NEWBURYPORT — A group of South End neighbors concerned about short-term rental properties could be getting some good news when proposed rules to govern them go before the City Council next week.
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid will file his proposal with the council Monday. Short-term rental units, such as those found on online services like Vrbo and Airbnb, are not allowed in the city.
A zoning amendment that would have regulated their use – except for on Plum Island – failed to receive City Council approval last summer.
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand co-sponsored that proposal. It would have required the owners of short-term rentals to live in their units for at least 183 days while short-term renters would only be allowed to stay for a maximum of 32 days. The property owners would have needed to provide off-street parking.
But Councilors Bruce Vogel, Mark Wright, Afroz Khan and Connie Preston voted against the proposal last summer with Preston being particularly concerned about additional rules for investor-owner properties.
Zeid stated in a memo to the council that his new proposal seeks to seeks to honor the previous work that had been done while also requiring parking. The proposal would also allow investor-owned units as a business use in a mixed-use district centered on State Street, while calling for permanent procedures that treat owner-occupied, short-term rental units more simply.
Zeid said in a text message that short-term rentals are a very challenging issue but one the city has to address.
“Having no clarity on this is not serving anyone, no matter where they stand on the issue,” he said. “After many months of work, I’m proud to bring forward a solid, balanced proposal that both, protects neighborhoods, and allows sensible paths for short term rentals to operate. I look forward to the process ahead.”
More than 140 short-term rental properties are listed in Newburyport, according to the state. The city slapped a cease-and-desist order on the owner of 34 Lime St., Lisa Freeman, for offering her property as a short-term rental on Airbnb last fall.
Beck Street resident Michael Underwood is one of 18 neighbors from 13 abutting properties of 34 Lime St. who filed a petition in November asking the Zoning Board of Appeals not to allow Freeman to continue to operate the property as a short-term rental unit.
“The consensus in my neighborhood is, ‘Please help us.’ That’s what I’m asking for,” he said.
Underwood added that he believes short-term rentals have a place in the city but said he and his neighbors feel as if they are living in one big hotel.
“We need to control these or we’ll end up living in a hotel-like environment. That’s what I feel like has happened to us,” he said.
Neighbors have grown concerned about added parking in a congested area, as well as late night parties, among other issues, Underwood said.
“There was a guy coming home late at night and he was on his cell phone with his windows down,” he said. “One of the neighbors asked him to turn it down and he started screaming obscenities at her. These are all things that happen when people don’t have a sense of neighborhood.”
When property owners decide to offer their home primarily for renting out short-term units, then Underwood said they are essentially running a business.
“If you think about when Airbnb started, it was about renting your house while you were away on vacation to create some extra bucks. If someone says they’re going to do that, every now and then, I’m down with that. But, when it’s a full-time, 100% use of the property, that is a commercial use and it’s a business. Basically, you’ve become a hotel,” he said.
Underwood said he spoke with Zeid about his new proposal and he is optimistic.
“I like it. Is it everything that everybody would want? No. But it is a good start and we have to start somewhere,” he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon said Zeid has worked hard to come up with a proposal that “makes sense going forward.”
“I’m very excited to see what the rest of the council thinks about it,” he said.
