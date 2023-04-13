NEWBURYPORT — At-large City Councilor Ed Cameron on Thursday called for a public meeting with the state about permanent lane closures underway on the Gillis Memorial Bridge.
Cameron is one of three councilors who recently expressed concern over the Massachusetts Department of Public Transportation’s plan to narrow the two lanes to one on each side of the drawbridge to make way for a bicycle lane in each direction separated by a 12-foot buffer.
The bridge connects Newburyport to Salisbury by way of Route 1.
Work on the project began last week and MassDOT Communications Director Kristen Pennucci said in an email that Nashua, New Hampshire-based contractor Newport Construction closed a lane of traffic Thursday while installing bike lane markings and the layout.
Pennucci also said the new bicycle lanes have been coordinated with the $12.5 million repaving of Route 1. The project is expected to cover 6.5 miles of the state road from Newbury to Salisbury.
Cameron said he attended a MassDOT presentation about the Route 1 project about two years ago but does not remember the bicycle lanes being mentioned.
“I was a little surprised to hear about it and my immediate concern is with the drawbridge, which is already congested, and I’m not sure they can work out the timing of that,” he said.
Cameron added that he would like to see a report from either the city or the state about how the new bike lanes would work. He will also reach out to Mayor Sean Reardon, state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, to see if the city could convene a public meeting on the matter soon.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, a member of the city’s Public Works & Safety Committee, said the new bike lanes are a surprise to him.
“As a member of a public safety committee, I thought that we would know about this but we didn’t,” he said.
Cameron called himself “pro bicycle” but is concerned about bicyclists riding over potentially slippery metal grating.
“I would like to be supportive but I believe there has to be a better way to get over that bridge,” he said.
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid said in a text message that he is an avid cyclist who crosses the bridge frequently and appreciates the state’s attempt to balance different needs. But Zeid added that he is also concerned about limiting traffic to one lane on each side.
“I think it will exacerbate already bad traffic in and around the bridge,” he said.
Multiple lanes are very important when it comes to cars lining up throughout the summer while the drawbridge opens and closes, according to Zeid.
“I fear a lot more traffic backing up onto roads that are ill-equipped to handle it,” he said.
Zeid said he hopes the state will reconsider the lane restrictions after real-world traffic has played out on the bridge over the summer.
McCauley said he’s not as concerned about traffic headed south from Salisbury but thinks Newburyport motorists headed across the river could be in for some headaches.
“I think they’re creating something there, going north,” he said. “This is also the time of the year when everyone is shaking their heads, saying, ‘I’m not really too sure if the bridge is going to work yet.’ We had that last year and the harbormaster said it was either going to open or it was not going to open. So I’m not sure how this is going to make it better.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
