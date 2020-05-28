NEWBURYPORT — The City Council unanimously approved a $41,460 transfer Tuesday night to pay for drainage improvements on Phillips Drive.
The council meeting was held remotely via Zoom.
The money, from the city’s stormwater testing, stormwater maintenance and streetlight accounts, will pay for a comprehensive scope of work for road and drainage improvements to the Phillips Drive neighborhood, where residents have struggled with severe drainage problems for decades.
It will include a wetlands delineation, pavement evaluation with soil boring, design, permitting and some construction.
The lowest bid for the neighborhood improvement design came in at $93,310. Together with a $5,000 contingency, the project’s total design budget is $98,310. There is $56,850 leftover in the capital improvement account from money appropriated in June 2018.
Councilor at large Charles Tontar said the study would begin immediately and take about four months. Construction would begin in 2021.
Also Tuesday, the council rejected the transfer of $42,928 to fund the continued removal of PCB-contaminated soil on a stretch of the Clipper City Rail Trail behind the wastewater treatment plant.
The transfer was rejected 7-4, with Councilors Sharif Zeid, James McCauley, Heather Shand, Christine Wallace, Joseph Devlin, Afroz Khan and Jared Eigerman in opposition.
The PCBs were first found during soil testing behind the plant on Water Street in spring 2017. Because PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are considered hazardous, the city had to fence off the area and start sampling, bringing work on that stretch of the trail to a halt while officials drafted a plan to remove the contaminated dirt.
PCBs are organic chlorine compounds once widely used in coolant for electrical devices. They are known to cause cancer in animals and suspected to be a human carcinogen. The PCBs are believed to be a remnant of an era when trains ran through the South End to the waterfront.
As Geordie Vining, the city’s senior project manager, noted Tuesday, there have been two rounds of excavation and soil sampling, the most recent of which revealed yet another pocket of contaminated soil. That prompted the city to seek money for another round of excavation.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid was one of several councilors who expressed support for the cleanup during debate but said it would be better to pay for it with Community Preservation Act funding. While doing so could cause a delay, Zeid said the city’s money could be better used on other projects.
“I feel like in the midst of a pandemic … we’re looking down the barrel of some difficult times,” Zeid said. “There is plenty of opportunities to resolve this and to direct CPA money toward this purpose.”
Councilor at large Barry Connell expressed support for the transfer, saying the council has an obligation to fund the cleanup in a timely manner so they do not miss part of the current construction season. If there is a delay, Connell said he thinks the project’s cost would inevitably rise.
“I think that this is money well spent now. The sooner we spend it, the cheaper it will be,” Connell said. “The more we play with our food and dilly-dally around with this, the greater expense to the public.”
In other business, the council unanimously approved a $165,000 transfer from the city’s free cash account to fund overtime expenses for the Fire Department.
To see the packet for the City Council meeting, or to listen to a recording of the Zoom meeting, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/215214.
