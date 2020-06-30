NEWBURYPORT – After two weekends where a portion of State Street was closed to give restaurants and retailers more space to attract customers, city councilors are expected to recap how those weekends went Tuesday at 6 p.m. via video conferencing platform, Zoom.
City Council President Jared Eigerman, who called the meeting a debriefing, said Monday afternoon that regardless of what is discussed there are "no other closures scheduled."
The idea to close a section of State Street came in an effort to attract more people to downtown establishments when restrictions related to slowing the spread of COVID-19 kept them out of restaurants and stores. But with restrictions easing to the point where indoor dining is now allowed (with many restrictions) and retailers can have customers browse inside their stores, the need for extra outdoor space may not be as great.
The council drew heavy criticism when it agreed to the partial closure of State Street from residents, retailers and restaurants, all for different reasons.
Earlier in the month, Eigerman said the two “events” were as far as the city was willing to go, adding that councilors received “violent criticism” for the steps they already took.
At the same time, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is compiling member feedback in anticipation of Tuesday's meeting, according to Mark Iannuccillo, the chamber's vice president.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
