BOSTON — New COVID-19 cases have surged in Essex and Middlesex counties in the past two weeks, putting most of Massachusetts on a “high” transmission alert under federal health guidelines that trigger recommendations for indoor masking.
On Monday, the state Department of Public Health reported 10,789 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The state’s seven-day average testing positivity rate is now 8.48% — a nearly 60% increase from two weeks ago.
Hospitalizations are also ticking up, with 739 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with an additional 62 being treated in intensive care units as of Monday. That’s a more than 60% increase in the past two weeks.
As of Monday, nearly every Massachusetts county — including Essex and Middlesex — was listed as areas of “high” transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tracking website.
The surge is prompting groups such as the Massachusetts Medical Society to recommend that people who are at higher risk of infection limit their exposure to others and masking for indoor gatherings, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. The group is also urging people to get vaccinated or boosted against the virus.
“It is impossible to predict whether the case numbers will continue to rise, but we know there are measures we can all take to minimize COVID-19’s impact,” said Dr. Carole Allen, the society’s president. “The vaccines remain our best defense against the disease and have consistently proven effective at reducing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.”
Experts point out the official COVID-19 case counts don’t provide a full picture of the latest uptick because many at-home test results are not reported to the government.
Tests of wastewater are also showing an increase in COVID-19 levels, according to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s tracking system. Similar elevations in wastewater levels have foreshadowed previous virus surges.
Infections have been rising in schools, too, according to the latest weekly report from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
There were 13,380 confirmed COVID-19 infections among students from May 5 to May 11, according to the state agency. That’s a nearly 65% increase from the previous week, when 8,079 students reported infections. Meanwhile, there were 4,043 infections reported among staff members, a 50% rise over the prior week.
The report notes that the number of cases accounts for only a small fraction of more than 1 million students and staff in the state’s public school system.
But Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said the sharp uptick in schools is “concerning” and wants the state to bring back masking requirements in high-risk communities.
“I get that people are tired of this whole thing, but it’s not done with us yet,” she said. “Unless your classroom is outside, students and staff are really at risk.”
Despite the uptick in infections, there’s no indication the Baker administration plans to take steps to bring back mask mandates or any other pandemic-related restrictions that were relaxed following the previous surge in January.
The latest surge is being fueled by the BA.2 subvariant, which similar to the BA.1 omicron variant is highly transmissible, accounting for its rapid spread.
The subvariant accounts for about 40% of all virus circulating in the Northeast, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
But the new mutation also appears to produce milder infections, health experts say, especially among people who are fully vaccinated.
To be sure, the number of reported cases is still nowhere near the peak during a previous surge in January, when the seven-day average of confirmed cases was hovering at 23,000 with an average of 3,100 people hospitalized with the virus.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation with more than 5.3 million residents fully vaccinated, according to state data. As of Friday, 3.3 million Bay Staters had received a first or second booster shot.
To date, the state has reported more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and more than 19,200 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
While Massachusetts has become a national hot spot in the latest surge, other Northeast states are also seeing a rise in infections and hospitalizations.
New Hampshire’s 10 counties were all listed either “high” or “medium” risk for transmission by the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level tracking map.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
