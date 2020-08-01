Couple holds small wedding on Plum Island amid COVID-19

NEWBURYPORT — After wedding setbacks and challenges due to COVID-19, a couple with local roots had their big day on Plum Island Beach last week surrounded by a small group of family members.
Nicole and Alex Shipper, who currently reside in Atlanta, were married on Plum Island Beach on Wednesday, June 22, only three weeks after deciding to cancel the much larger wedding they had planned for October in Shelter Island, New York.
According to Donna Thurlow, a Newburyport resident and Nicole's mother, the couple were only two hours into their road trip in late June to Newburyport, where they planned to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they decided in favor of a smaller and more intimate celebration on Plum Island.
"At that point, the October date was looking very questionable about whether it would have even happened," Thurlow explained. "There's so much scariness out there."
After Nicole called her mother to tell her about the change in plans, Thurlow said her family "scurried" to make the wedding happen. Nicole's aunt, who was due to facilitate the New York wedding, filed the proper paperwork to carry out the Massachusetts ceremony. A local photographer was quickly booked for the day, and Nicole's father built a trellis that was used during the wedding. Zach Field, who owns Zach Field Drum Studios in the Tannery Marketplace, provided music for the afternoon on the steel drum.
"It wasn't what they planned, but it turned out to be a magical day," said Thurlow, highlighting that while more than 150 people were originally invited to the wedding, nine people attended the ceremony on Plum Island.
Thurlow said that because of the low number of guests, there was "no difficulty socially distancing" during the outdoor ceremony. Unfortunately, though, Thurlow said the biggest drawback of the celebration was that it could not be attended by Alex's parents due to their concerns about the COVID-19 risk.
Thurlow said she is proud of her family's resiliency, and she is happy her daughter now has an addition to her many "fond memories" of summering on Plum Island, where the Thurlow family has owned a cottage for "over 100 years."
"They're happy as can be, to be married now," she said.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.