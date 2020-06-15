WEST NEWBURY — A local couple made the most of their social distance-style wedding with a drive-by parade of family members and friends cheering them on following a small, outdoor ceremony Saturday.
Molly Knowles, whose maiden name is Berry, said she and her new husband, Sam Knowles, originally wanted an intimate ceremony with just a few people.
As they started to plan though, they watched the guest list grow to almost 200 people and decided to commit to “the whole shebang” — that is, until COVID-19 concerns caused them to rethink their plans once again, Molly said.
“As it got closer, we just realized that regardless of whether or not this whole coronavirus was better, we wouldn’t have been able to safely gather with 180 people,” she said.
The couple, who have been dating for almost five years, considered postponing their wedding until September, but they knew they couldn’t predict what kind of gathering restrictions might still be in place.
With the popularity of parades for birthday and graduation celebrations, they figured it would work for them, too.
The ceremony took place in the backyard of Sam’s childhood home in West Newbury with about 15 people in attendance, including Molly’s brother as the officiant. Everyone dressed up, including the bride in a long, white gown and the groom in a dark-colored suit.
Following the ceremony, the newlyweds walked down a balloon-and-flower-adorned driveway to the street as about 60 cars filled with family members and friends drove past, honking and cheering in celebration.
The vendors were flexible and allowed the couple to significantly downsize their orders in accordance with state gathering restrictions. Though the couple may hold a bigger celebration in a year or so, they were grateful for what turned out to be a “beautiful day,” Knowles said.
“Throughout the whole process, we never complained because it is what it is — it could always be worse,” she said.
“People are losing their jobs. People are dying. With a wedding, we could figure it out. It’s all in the bigger picture.”
Molly, 32, met Sam, 33, several years ago through mutual close friends.
Molly, who grew up in Ipswich, said Sam went to college with some of the boys she grew up with and their circles were bound to cross paths. They were friends for a couple of years before they officially started dating in July 2015.
“It was just a timing thing, I think, since we were such good friends and hung out in the same circle,” she said. “When it happened, it just clicked. It’s been great ever since.”
The couple plans to honeymoon in Nantucket around their first anniversary. They will both be back at their jobs today.
“We’re super happy,” Molly said, saying how grateful she was to their families and friends for making the most of the day. “We couldn’t have asked for a better day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.