ROWLEY — Ian Whalen-Stone, of Greater Boston PFLAG, is moderating a LGBTQ+ panel as part of the Courageous Conversations series on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Rowley Public Library.
The panel is part of a series on the rise in hate, where it stems from, and the personal impacts. Specifically, it will focus on hate towards Black and Brown people, the LGBTQ community, the Jewish community, Asian Americans and immigrants.
Community participants include Renee Manning (she/her), transgender advocate; Grayson Dinino (he/him), AHS class of 2022; Larainne Wilson (she/her), transgender parent and director of equity and counseling. This program is a partnership with Courageous Conversations and Memorial Hall Library.
Massachusetts is witnessing a rise in hate towards the LBGTQ+ community, as is the nation, fueled by misinformation and a lack of awareness. The forces of opposition are small, yet loud and increasingly more organized. This has fueled a fractured society that unfairly politicizes the bodies of LGBTQ+ folks who are just trying to live their lives.
The devastating effects of hate against the LGBTQ community are evident in a suicide attempt rate that is four times higher among LGBTQ youth than their peers. LGBTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society, according to organizers.
This Courageous Conversation aims to correct misinformation and provide an overview of approaches that community members and allies can use to improve conversations about LGBTQ equality, with a focus on illustrating the concrete harms and hate that LGBTQ people face here and across Massachusetts, helping straight, cis-gender people see those harms through their own eyes, and avoiding missteps that can create roadblocks to successful discussions, according to organizers.
Sign up to watch from home at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. You will receive an email with the link.
For more information, check the library's web ite at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar, or call 978-948-2850. The Rowley Library is located at 141 Main St. in Rowley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.