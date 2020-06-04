NEWBURYPORT — Author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson will offer a two-part seminar on the Merrimack River via Zoom on June 12 and June 19.
The program runs from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day as part of the Newburyport Lifelong Learning Lyceum offered by Newburyport Adult & Community Education.
Part 1 will focus on the birth of the Coast Guard in Newburyport in 1790 its development throughout New England and the world. He will also discuss the role of Newburyport as the leading shipbuilder in the colonies in the 18th century.
Part 2 will look at the history of the river. Historians say the Industrial Revolution started on its banks in the 1820s when the harnessing of hydropower enabled massive mills to be built in Lowell, Lawrence and Manchester, New Hampshire .
The mills were among the largest in the world and attracted thousands of immigrant workers to the Merrimack Valley. Later, researchers developed the nation’s first clean-drinking water facility in Lawrence in response to outbreaks of typhoid fever from bad river water. Today, local, state and federal officials are dealing with a re-emergence of high pollution levels in the Merrimack.
The slideshow and lecture will run for 40 minutes followed by a 10-minute break. The discussion and question-and-answer session will be during the second 40-minute period. Hendrickson will email students prior to class with instructions and/or links.
Register online at https://newburyportadulted.org/product/the_merrimack_river/. The cost is $30.
Hendrickson is an author of five books and a former reporter for The Daily News.
