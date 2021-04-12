The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, April 8, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Tracy L. Winter, 51, 138 Lacy St., North Andover; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Salisbury).
Brett A. Henderson, 50, 4 Mellons Lane, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Daniel B. Durant, 36, 10 Prospect St., Essex; receiving a stolen motor vehicle, guilty, one year in jail, 49 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended 18 months while on probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, $90 VWF; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Rowley).
Arthur Cousins, 56, 10A Maple St. No. 313, Newmarket, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for three months, $100 court costs; speeding, not responsible (Salisbury).
