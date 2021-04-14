The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, April 7, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Cole R. Tucker, 19, 215 Andover St., Georgetown; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; speeding, not responsible (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, April 9, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Kristen M. Conlon, 30, 44 Manning Road, Chelmsford; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 60-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, April 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Tracey A. Giorgio, 51, 44 Evergreen Road, Natick; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, two-year loss of license, 14-day inpatient treatment program, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; marked lanes, responsible, filed; speeding, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, April 13, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jason Pelletier, 40, 803 Haverhill St., Rowley; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for two years, complete half-day Brains at Risk program, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for two years; marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Rowley).
Kelly A. Taylor, 35, 38 W. Main St., No. 101, Merrimac; assault and battery, continued without a finding for six months, stay away and no contact with victim or witnesses, $50 VW; assault and battery on family/household member, continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF (Merrimac).
Mark R. Whitcomb, 61, 25 Temple St., No. 402, Newburyport; intimidating a witness, guilty, one year in jail, 37 days credit (Newburyport).
Nicholas N. Wedderburn, 34, 25 Belmont St., Apt. 2F, Rockland; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both generally continued for six months; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment (Salisbury).
Michael Savastano, 22, 32 Campton St., Seabrook; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs (Salisbury).
Leilane C. Felipe, 34, 461 Pleasant St. No. 34, Melrose; operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Merrimac).
