The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, April 13, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Mark Whitcomb, 61, 25 Temple St., No. 402, Newburyport; assault and battery on family/household member, guilty, one year in jail, 37 days credit (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, April 14, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Helen B. Buia, 64, 253 N. End Blvd., Salisbury; assault with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 or older, and assault on a family/household member, both generally continued for six months, no abuse of victim (Salisbury).
Brian Buia, 61, 253 N. End Blvd., Salisbury; assault with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 or older, and assault on a family/household member, both generally continued for six months, no abuse of victim (Salisbury).
Samantha Sousa, 36, 22 Spring St., Amesbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed (Amesbury).
Patrick Hamilton, 31, 24 Thompson St., Amesbury; assault and battery on a family/household member, continued without a finding for six months, no abuse of victim, $200 court costs, $50 Victim Witness Fund, $50 domestic violence fee; assault and battery on family/household member, dismissed (Amesbury).
Cameron D. Rosseau, 36, 86R High St., Rockport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Rowley).
Francis C. Rogers III, 49, 98 Lafayette Road, Hampton Falls, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), generally continued for four months; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, April 15, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
David Ehler, 68, 1 Bergeron Ave., Amesbury; assault and battery, continued without a finding for six months, no abuse of victim, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
Phillip L. Frasca Jr., 58, 11 Pleasant St., Rowley; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, nine months in jail, 176 days credit (Rowley).
Jessica N. Janvrin, 25, 68 Ferry Road, Salisbury; driving with under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF (Salisbury).
