The following is a list of arraignments taking place at Newburyport District Court from March 18 to April 16.
All people arraigned are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Because the courthouse is closed to the public by the coronavirus pandemic, this information only became available Wednesday.
Michael E. Maccaro, 44, 21 Pickering St., Haverhill, was arraigned March 18 on the following charges out of West Newbury: operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and speeding. Maccaro was ordered held on $500 cash bail and is due back in court May 20 for a pretrial hearing.
Byron A. Calderon, 29, 45 Crowell St., Haverhill, was arraigned March 18 on the follow charge out of Amesbury: violating an abuse prevention order. Calderon was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail and is due back in court May 20 for a video pretrial hearing.
Arsha Alexander, 32, 628 Minnesota St., Lake Worth, Florida, was arraigned March 18 on the following charges out of Amesbury: assault and battery on a family/household member and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Alexander was ordered held on $500 cash bail and is due back in court May 20 for a video pretrial hearing.
Roger Thurlow, 85, 87 Hanover St., Newbury, was arraigned March 19 on the following charges out of Newbury: indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 (three counts). Thurlow was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to court May 21 for a video pretrial hearing.
Mark A. Puleo, 57, 18 Baxter St., Melrose, was arraigned March 27 on the following charges out of Amesbury: breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and larceny from a building. Puleo was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to court June 2 for a pretrial hearing.
Joseph A Caldwell, 57, 7 Park St., Salisbury, was arraigned March 27 on the following charges out of Salisbury: assault and battery and strangulation/suffocation. Caldwell was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to court June 2 for a pretrial hearing.
Matthew Hayes, 35, 6 Union Court, Amesbury, was arraigned March 30 on the following charge out of Amesbury; assault and battery on a family/household member. Hayes was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to court June 30 for a pretrial hearing.
Vincent M. Pugliares, 34, 385 Wethersfield St., Rowley, was arraigned March 30 on the following charge out of Rowley: being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. Pugliares waived extradition to New Hampshire.
Michael F. Ball, 31, 124 Main St., No. 1, Amesbury, was arraigned March 31 on the following charges out of Amesbury: assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled, assault and battery and threatening to commit a crime. Ball was ordered held without bail after being found a danger to the community or his alleged victim. His next hearing is scheduled for April 24.
Cory Bailey, 33, 4 Adams St., Merrimac, was arraigned April 2 on the following charges out of Merrimac: assault and battery of a family/household member and intimidating a witness. Bailey was ordered held on $500 cash bail and is due back in court June 23 for a pretrial hearing.
Ronin Harrington, 19, 14 Lincoln St., Newburyport, was arraigned April 6 on the following charges out of Newburyport: intimidating a witness, wanton destruction of property more than $1,200, assault and battery and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200. Harrington was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to court June 10 for a pretrial hearing.
Shaun P. Dorkins, 54, 111 Quinapoxet Lane, Worcester, was arraigned April 7 on the following charges out of Newburyport: open and gross lewdness and disorderly conduct. Dorkins was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail and due back in court on May 5 for a pretrial hearing.
Corey Bilodeau, 25, 174 Crosby St., Lowell, was arraigned April 16 on the following charges out of Amesbury: assault and battery on a family/household member, assault, intimidating a witness and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200. Bilodeau was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail and is due back in court on June 29 for a pretrial hearing.
