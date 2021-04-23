Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, April 20, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Alexis Y. Keene, 28, 36 Second St., North Andover; violating a harassment prevention order, continued without a finding for a year, abide by harassment prevention order, stay away and no contact with victim, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
Robert Keough, 50, 20 Court St., Medford; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, continued without a finding for four months, $50 VWF; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and a suspended registration, both continued without a finding for four months; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Newbury).
Ananias Janvrin, 52, 115 Lower Collins St., Seabrook; driving while under the influence of drugs, guilty, one-year probation, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed; possession of a Class B substance and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, both dismissed (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, April 21, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Emma Mendoza, 30, 64 Market St., Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, admission to sufficient facts, 60-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year (Amesbury).
Ethan Doherty, 22, 30 Federal St., Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF (Newburyport).
Joseph Leclerc, 29, 106 Friend St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), continued without a finding for six months $50 VWF (Amesbury).
Ryan Galinksi, 24, 30 School St., Rowley; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for six months, $500 restitution (Rowley).
