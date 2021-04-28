Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, April 26, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Melissa Bateman, 34, of 236 Doyle Road, Hudson; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), both dismissed; intimidation of a witness, dismissed; carrying a dangerous weapon (knife), guilty, 31 days in jail, deemed served; threatening to commit a crime and assault and battery, both dismissed (Newbury).
Natalia Silva, 34, of 193 River St., No. 2, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license due to being a habitual traffic offender, guilty, $650 fine, $50 Victim Witness Fund; failing to stop/yield, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, April 27, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jolene Grossi-Hogg, 39, of 4 Wildwood Drive, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; failing to stop/yield, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Jeremy C. Healey, 45, of 155 High St., Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF (Newbury).
Joseph Godbout, 38, of 54 Locust St., Salisbury; failure to register as a sex offender, continued without a finding for a year, comply with Sex Offender Registry Board (Salisbury).
