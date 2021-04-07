The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, April 5, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Kyle Griffith, 33, 89 Tellegen Trail. Centerville; unlawful possession of fireworks, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Paul Carolan Jr., 42, 2 F St., Merrimac; breaking and entering nighttime for a felony, guilty, nine months in jail, sentence suspended a year while on probation, stay away and no contact with victim or witnesses, $300 restitution, $90 Victim Witness Fund; larceny over $1,200, guilty, nine months in jail, sentence suspended a year while on probation; receiving stolen property more than $1,200, dismissed (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, April 6, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Stephanie A. Scagel, 43, 18 Parkersville Lane, Seabrook, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license as to being a habitual traffic offender, guilty, one year in jail, 30 days to be served, balance suspended two years while on probation (Salisbury).
