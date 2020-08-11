Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, July 29, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
William Cranley, 55, 119 River Road, West Newbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years probation, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Aug. 3, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Price presiding:
Joshua R. Cormier, 30, 96 Cambridge St., Lawrence; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Randy Chapman presiding:
Daniel Mcginty, 42, 5 Arlington St., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months (West Newbury).
Edward N. Sarmanian III, 45, 952 Main St., Apt. 2R, Melrose; credit card fraud over $1,200, nolle prosequi (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Aug. 5, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Giovanni Deleon, 44, 1428 Main St., No. 2, Fitchburg; assault and battery of family/household member, guilty, two years in jail, 120 days to be served, 65 days credit, balance suspended two years while on probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, stay away and no contact with victim, wear GPS device; possession of a Class B substance, guilty, 90 days in jail; intimidating a witness, guilty, two years in jail, 120 days to be served, 65 days credit, all jail time to run concurrently (Amesbury)
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Aug. 6, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Carol-Ann Fraser presiding:
Ethan J. Houllahan, 18, 262 Main St., West Newbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; a number plate violation, not responsible (West Newbury).
Kahrie Hinson, 32, 574 Massachusetts Ave., No. 3, Boston; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; marked lanes violation, responsible, $100 assessment; speeding, responsible, filed; license not in possession, not responsible (Amesbury).
Leanne Difrancesco, 32, 111 Beach Road, No. 9, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Aug. 7, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
David D. Koopman, 60, 4 Middle St., No. 301, Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed on $100 costs (West Newbury).
Charles E. Cheffro, 53, 39 Magnavista Drive, Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; marked lanes violation, responsible, filed; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Aug. 10, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
James C. McQueeney, 36, 91 Bennet Hill Road, Rowley; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $150 court costs; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, $105 assessment (Salisbury).
John P. Lukens, 58, 149 Eastway, Reading; permitting unlicensed or suspended operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Salisbury).
Jocelyn S. Marion, 38, 32 Macy Terrace, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, $105 assessment (West Newbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.