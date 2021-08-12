Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Melanie Clinton, 27, 5 Birchwood Court, No. 203, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury trial occurred Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Frank Sambolin, 52, 820 Bridge St., No. 4, Lowell; driving while under the influence of alcohol, not guilty; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, $105 assessment (West Newbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.