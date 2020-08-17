Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jeffrey R. Lafrance, 50, 6 Brown Ave., Newburyport; violating an abuse prevention order (two counts), guilty, 90 days in jail, sentence suspended 18 months while on probation, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Newburyport).
Leah M. Gokey, 23, 4 Lonvale Lane, No. 100, Amesbury; assault and battery on a family/household member, generally continued for six months, no abuse of victim (Amesbury).
Kala Lewis, 28, 145 South St., No. 4, Newmarket, N.H.; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Aug. 13, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Robert F. Lovert, 38, 12 Woodman Way, No. 12, Newburyport; failing to provide a DNA sample, dismissed (Newburyport).
Thomas Dastous, 27, 125 Rabbit Road, Salisbury; possession of a Class B substance, guilty, 60 days in jail; a lights violation, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Ivan H. Girard, 28, 8 Collins St., Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, complete 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year loss of license, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
