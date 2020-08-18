The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Aug. 14, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Noah R. Benson, 19, 9 Ryan Road, Gloucester; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for 45 days, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 210-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; speeding, not responsible; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Newbury).
Kristin A. Wilson, 50, 170 Beach Road, No. 58, Salisbury; assault and battery on a family/household member, continued without a finding for six months, no abuse of victim, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Aug. 17, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Rodney R. Martinez, 41, 60 Margin St. Apt. 2R, Peabody; a number plate violation to conceal identity, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment (Newbury).
