The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, July 28, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Mark Infuma, 34, 1 High St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Jonathan Fuentes Sierra, 45, 19 Carolyn St., Lowell; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all generally continued for a year (Amesbury).
