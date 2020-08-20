Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jason W. McDowell, 38, 51 Summerhill St., Stoneham; strangulation/suffocation, dismissed; assault and battery of a family/household member, guilty, two-year probation, remain alcohol free with random screens, no abuse of victim, $50 Victim Witness Fund, $350 batterer’s fee, $50 domestic violence fee (Newburyport).
Amy T. Brownhill, 32, 59C Haverhill Road, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of drugs, continued without a finding for 18 months, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for 18 months; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Michelle A. Donovan, 32, 58 F St., No. 2, South Boston; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for three months; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.