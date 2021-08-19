Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Aug. 16, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Marcel G. Lima, 31, 23 Central Ave., Apt. A, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed; possession of a class B substance, continued without a finding for a year; possession of a class B substance, dismissed; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, not responsible (Newburyport).
Wanderson Laurenco, 29, 298 Medford St., Somerville; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, responsible, filed (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Hiago Antal, 18, 164 Whitehall Road, Apt. B1A21, Amesbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
