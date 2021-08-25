The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, Aug. 5, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Frank Lacerda, 52, 55 Main St., Salisbury; disorderly conduct, guilty, filed, $50 Victim Witness Fund; resisting arrest, continued without a finding for a year, $218 restitution; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, continued without a finding for a year (Salisbury).
The following jury trial occurred Monday, Aug. 23, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Joseph Rossiter, 24, 6 Colby Lane, Newbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, not guilty; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, not guilty (Rowley).
The following bench trial occurred Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Joseph Nickerson, 27, 97 Cable Ave., Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, not guilty; speeding, responsible, filed (Rowley).
