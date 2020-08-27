The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Aug. 21, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Ronald J. O’Laughlin, 59, 28 Sparhawk St., Amesbury; disturbing the peace, guilty, $160 fine, $40 surfine, $50 to Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
Vincent Camley, 32, 20 Prospect St., No. 2, Newburyport; assault and battery on ambulance personnel, dismissed (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Aug. 24, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Ryan D Pierce, 29, 399 Wethersfield St., Rowley; threatening to commit a crime, guilty, six months in jail, 51 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended 18 months while on probation, abide by restraining order, no abuse of family (Amesbury).
Jessalyn L. Hudgins, 35, 3 Parker St., Apt. D, Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $200 court costs (Newbury).
Tajh D. Doby, 26, 1461 Pawtucket Blvd., No. 202, Lowell; fugitive from justice on a court warrant, dismissed (Salisbury).
William E. Sheehan, 21, 7 Viclin Drive, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Joseph A. Perez, 36, 22 Arch Ave., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF; speeding, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Jonathan D. Bowers, 53, 7 Linwood Place, Amesbury; being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant, nolle prosequi (Amesbury).
Connor R. Lewis, 28, address unknown; violating an abuse prevention order (five counts), guilty, two years probation, stay away and no contact with victim and family, $425 fees and fines (Amesbury).
Xavier J. MacShane, 19, 71 Beach Road, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for 18 months, complete Brains at Risk course, 14-day inpatient treatment program, 210-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; person under 21 in possession of alcohol, continued without a finding for 18 months; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation, both not responsible; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, continued without a finding for 18 months; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, 18 months probation; a number plate violation to conceal identity, continued without a finding for 18 months; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Janice A. Zajchowski, 54, 101 Broad St. Apt. 7E, Boston; driving while under the influence of drugs, dismissed; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF (Amesbury).
