Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, July 30, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Kenneth D. Connor, 42, 131 Pleasant Valley Road, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Brittany Velez, 31, 433 Sanford Road, Wells, Maine; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs each; registration not in possession and license not in possession, both not responsible (Amesbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.