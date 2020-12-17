The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Dec. 11, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Dipti R. Bhatt, 38, of 158 Whittier Meadows Drive, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years of probation, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Kaleigh Price, 31, of 412 Orchard St., Merrimac; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Toby Winkler, 34, of 6 Broad St., Haverhill; a number plate violation to conceal identity, generally continued for six months; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, generally continued for six months, $200 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Dec. 14, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Jonathan Rojas, 23, of 62 Portland St. No. 205, Haverhill; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months, $250 HIF; wanton destruction of property less than $1,200, dismissed; license not in possession, not responsible (Amesbury).
Michael Curtis, 20, of 216 Wilson St., No. 2, Haverhill; person under 21 in possession of alcohol, generally continued for three months, $50 VWF; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Amesbury).
Richard P. Bright Jr., 31, of 7 Gardner St., Amesbury; a number plate violation to conceal identity, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, all generally continued for three months (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Sheri L. Emerson-Cobbett, 39, of 722 South Chester Road, Lincoln, Maine; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Newbury).
