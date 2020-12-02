The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Brandy L. Meisner, 35, 61 Storey Ave., Newburyport; assault and battery on a police officer (two counts), admission to sufficient facts, 90 days in jail, sentence suspended a year while on probation, remain alcohol free with random screens; assault and battery on a public employee (two counts), admission to sufficient facts, 90 days in jail, sentence suspended a year while on probation (Salisbury).
Joyce E. Lehan, 54, 514 Merrimac St., Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without finding for a year, $250 HIF; failing to keep right, responsible, filed (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Nov. 30, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Carol-Ann Fraser presiding:
Nelson A. Bay-Saquic, 31, 41 Parker St., No. 1, Newbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; failure to stop/yield, responsible, $105 assessment (Rowley).
Paul V. Moughan, 64, 2 Parsons Road, West Newbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, one-year probation, 60-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF (Newburyport).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.