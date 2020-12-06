The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Danielle Franco, 38, 96 Newbury St., Building 31A, Danvers; forge/misuse a Registry of Motor Vehicles document, generally continued for six months; improper operation of a motor vehicle, not responsible; no inspection sticker, responsible, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
Wayne A. Cronin Jr., 59, 70 Causeway St., Seabrook; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years of probation, 90-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $750 fine, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for two years, $250 HIF: a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
Luis A. Ortega Oyola, 24, 188 Beacon St., Clinton; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; license not in possession, not responsible (Amesbury).
Michael H. Lemieux, 61, 15 Elizabeth Lane, Salem, N.H.; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $115 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Rowley).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.