The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Holly A. Brady, 22, 97 Windmill St,. Providence, R.I.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; speeding, not responsible (Merrimac).
Emily Learney, 23, 18 Foster St., Fitchburg; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
