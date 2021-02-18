The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Feb. 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
James T. Wingfield, 54, 7 Moseley Ave., Wakefield; driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), guilty, two years in jail, five months to be served, six days credit, balance suspended two years while on probation, eight-year loss of license, $1,250 fine, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury fund, $90 Victim Witness Fund, use SCRAM monitoring device (Newburyport).
Xhoi Docnoka, 26, 35 Worthley Ave., Seabrook; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, guilty, one year in jail, 20 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended one year while on probation; assault and battery (two counts), guilty, one-year probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens (Newburyport).
Gregory E. Niles, 30, 11 Waldren Road, No. 3, Roxbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for 18 months, a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Newburyport); operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for 18 months (Amesbury).
Bryan E. Wideberg, 22, 15 Bishop Way, Rowley; leaving the scene after property damage, continued without a finding for six months, restitution to be determined, $50 VWF (Rowley).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.