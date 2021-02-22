Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Feb. 18, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Hatem M. Gomaa, 55, 37 Prince St., Danvers; driving while under the influence of drugs, continued without a finding for a year, complete safe driving course, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Rowley).
Jose H. Flores, 23, 56 Tyler St. No. 602, Nashua, N.H.; larceny under $1,200, guilty, one-year probation, stay away from named business, undergo substance abuse evaluation, $35 restitution, $50 VWF; larceny from a building, dismissed (Salisbury).
