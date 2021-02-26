The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Feb. 22, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Steven Maillet, 31, 10 Hillside Place, No. 2, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle in violation of license restriction, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Feb. 23, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Aaron Elorriaga, 22, 14 Folly Mill Road, Seabrook; malicious damage to a motor vehicle, dismissed; burning a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for nine months, pay $700 restitution, $90 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
Petrit Karabina, 63, 55D Shore Drive, Apt. D, Peabody; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for three months (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Kenneth J. Popielski, 24, 28 Warren St., Georgetown; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, attend half-day Brains at Risk class, complete safe driving course, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF (Newbury).
Stephanie A. Tellado, 30, 87 Hanover St., Apt. A, Newbury; disorderly conduct and trespassing, both generally continued for a year (Newburyport); assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, generally continued for a year, no abuse of victim (Newbury).
Carlos E. Miller, 30, 60 East Pleasant St., Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed; speeding, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
Michelle Crowe, 41, 34 Butters Row, Wilmington; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs (Amesbury).
