The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
David J. Kiley, 39, 21 Greenwich Park, No. 2, Boston; a number plate violation to conceal identity, guilty, filed; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, filed; speeding, not responsible (Newburyport).
Emily H. Brock, 59, 103 New Boston Road, Kingston, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newburyport).
Raymond Dostie II, 36, 54 Aubin St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $50 court costs (Amesbury).
