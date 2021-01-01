The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Christopher J. Gendron, 43, 102 Chestnut St., Haverhill; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; motor vehicle not meeting Registry of Motor Vehicles standards, not responsible (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Dec. 30, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Joel Perez, 32, 6 Varnum St,. Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Amesbury).
Shauna David, 40, 376 Main St., Haverhill; uttering a counterfeit note, generally continued for six months, stay away from Beachway Motel (Salisbury).
