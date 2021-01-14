The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Jan. 7, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Dawn M. Lamphier, 53, 15 Heritage Vale, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), guilty, one year in jail, sentence suspended for two years, do not drive without a license, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation and a miscellaneous state code violation, both responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Nathan R. Lake, 18, 11 Green St., Gloucester; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; failure to stop/yield, responsible, $105 assessment (Rowley).
Cristiano Nishiwaki, 24, 53 Congress St., No. 155, Amesbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Jan. 8, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Icaro D. Rodrigues, 32, 69 Belmont Ave., East Providence, R.I.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, responsible, $100 assessment (Rowley).
Savhanna Dealmeida, 26, 870 Haverhill St., Apt. 11B, Rowley; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Rowley).
Gladys C. Martinez, 42, 17 Parmenter Road, Waltham; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; speeding, responsible, filed (Rowley).
Dennis Rackauskas, 34, 1 Adams St., No. 205, Quincy; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Jan. 11, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Cameron Duquette, 19, 148 Lynnfield St., Peabody; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and a number plate violation to conceal identity, both dismissed; a number plate violation, responsible, $35 assessment; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jill Guarino, 60, 37.5 Federal St., Newburyport; assault and battery on a police officer, continued without a finding for a year, remain drug and alcohol free, use SCRAM alcohol monitoring device, no abuse of victim, $50 Victim Witness Fund; threatening to commit a crime, dismissed (Newburyport).
