The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Sean D. Sargent, 32, 116 Jericho Road, Haverhill; assault and battery, continued without a finding for nine months, no abuse and stay away from victim, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Salisbury).
Leandro S. Lima, 30, 114 Duncan Road, Stoughton; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, $625 fine, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
Chelsie M. Galante, 29, 48 Creston Ave., Woburn; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 costs; a lights violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
