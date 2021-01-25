The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Dominic J. Martinez, 28, 29 Ruskin St., No. 3, Springfield; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for three months (Newbury).
Antonio Scrivo, 37, 1 Tory Lane, Newbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF (Newbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.