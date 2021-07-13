Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, July 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Susan McNeil presiding:
Anthony Guilla, 31, 27 Dixey Drive, Middleton; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, continued without a finding for a year, stay away and no contact with victim, restitution to be determined, $50 Victim Witness Fund, complete anger management course; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, complete safe driver’s course, $250 Head Injury Fund; disorderly conduct, dismissed; speeding, responsible, filed; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; failure to stop/yield, responsible, filed (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, July 7, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Francis Gigliotti, 39, 37 Piling St., No. 1, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF; failure to dim headlights, not responsible (West Newbury).
Marcos Solis Mendez, 24, 13 Clarendon Ave., No. 2, Lynn; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $150 court costs; a tinted windows violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
Tara Field, 50, 24 Sheridan St., Lawrence; assault and battery on ambulance personnel (three counts), guilty, six months probation; disorderly conduct, guilty, six months probation (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, July 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
William A. Crowley , 34, 153 Brock St., No. 3, Rochester, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), continued without a finding for a year, $50 VWF; speeding, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
Melissa Yim, 45, 2 William Griffin Way, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation and failure to stop/yield, both not responsible (Amesbury).
