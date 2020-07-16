The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, July 10, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Thomas J. Burke Jr., 38, 49 King St., Groveland; assault and battery, continued without a finding for 18 months, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, remain medication compliant (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, July 13, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Matthew M. Doucot Jr., 25, 51 Saunders Lane, Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, two-year loss of license, complete 14-day inpatient treatment program, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, July 14, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
George R. Bristow, 63, 16 Baileys Lane, West Newbury, driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF (Newburyport).
Michael S. Messina, 28, 528 Merrimack St, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Merrimac).
Anne G. Aiello, 53, 7 Bear Hill Road, Merrimac; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Rowley).
